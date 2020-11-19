DPR warns there’ll be no prisoner swap until roadmap on Minsk Agreements approved

DONETSK, November 20. /TASS/. Prisoner swaps are current unrealistic until the Trilateral Contact Group aiming to settle the situation in east Ukraine agrees a roadmap to implement the Minsk Agreements, which will subsequently be approved by the Ukrainian parliament, envoy of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) to the Trilateral Contact Group’s humanitarian subgroup Darya Morozova reported Thursday.

"Our opponents know well that the negotiating process remains blocked because of them, which renders prisoner swaps or shifts in any other spheres of work on the Minsk forum (the Trilateral Contact Group holds meetings in Minsk - TASS) impossible right now. The parties need to agree a document which would contain a mechanism to unblock the talks and reaffirmation of commitment to the Minsk Agreements to resume dialogue and reach constructive results," Morozova underlined.

According to her, the roadmap proposed by the self-proclaimed republics can serve as such a document after it is agreed with Kiev in the framework of the Trilateral Contact Group. "Only after this document is agreed in the Trilateral Contact Group and adopted by the Ukrainian parliament, while also after end of criminal prosecution of previously released detainees, a realistic opportunity to set up next swaps can emerge," she underlined.

Earlier, head of the Ukrainian delegation Leonid Kravchuk urged to organize another mutual prisoner swap before the end of the year at the Trilateral Contact Group meeting on November 11.