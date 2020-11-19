Serbia reports record-high number of new daily coronavirus cases

BELGRADE, November 19. /TASS/. Serbia has reported a record high number of new daily coronavirus cases, according to the country’s Health Ministry.

The number of cases rose by 6,109 to 104,097 in the past 24 hours. According to the Health Ministry, 29 coronavirus patients died in the past day, bringing the death toll to 1,110. As many as 186 patients remain hooked up to ventilators.