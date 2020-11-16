Malaysian authorities expect to receive coronavirus vaccine in Q1 2021

SINGAPORE, November 16. /TASS/. Malaysian authorities look forward to receiving coronavirus vaccines in the first quarter of 2021, Health Minister of the country Adham Baba says on Monday, cited by Bernama News Agency.

There are about ten leading candidates with the completed third phase of vaccine’s clinical trials, the agency reports. "We are confident that there are many more leading candidates in the world like Gamaleya Research Institute, whose vaccine has also undergone the third phase of clinical tests, which we see as a good opportunity too in providing vaccines to our own people," the Minister said.

"However, the procurement of COVID-19 vaccines for our country will depend on careful considerations with regard to the quality, safety, implications and registration of these vaccines by the producing countries," he added.