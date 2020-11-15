Sandu leads with 70% in presidential run-off at polling stations outside Moldova

CHISINAU, November 16. /TASS/. Moldovan citizens residing abroad have supported leader of the pro-European opposition Party of Action and Solidarity Maia Sandu in the presidential run-off - she garnered 71,42% of the vote at these polling stations, according to the preliminary data of Moldova’s Central Election Commission (CEC) after counting 32.37% of ballots.

Incumbent President Igor Dodon receives 28.58% at the polling stations outside of Moldova.

According to the general results based on 94.4% of the ballots, Sandu received 51.63% of the vote, while Dodon garnered 48.37%.

On November 15, Moldova held the presidential run-off. The candidate with the most votes will be declared winner. The run-off ended in Moldova at 21.00 local time, voting at some polling stations outside of the republic continues depending on the country.