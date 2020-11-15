Law enforcers ousting protesters from "square of change" in Minsk

MINSK, November 15. /TASS/. Law enforcers have sealed off the so-called "square of change" in Minsk’s Chervyakov Street, where protesters gathered on Sunday, and are ousting the rally participants from it, a TASS correspondent reported from the scene.

Earlier, opposition members had begun gathering on the so-called "square of change" to pay tribute to Minsk resident Roman Bondarenko who died on November 12. The TASS correspondent reported that some thousands of people had come there. The protesters are standing arm-in-arm and chanting ‘Stop Killing."

The law enforcers began detentions.

On November 11, people in plain clothes arrived at a meeting point of the opposition and started taking down the red and white ribbons from a fence there. According to eyewitnesses, after exchanging words with them, Bondarenko was detained and taken away. Later, the man was rushed to a hospital from Minsk’s central police station. It was said that he had been injured "in a brawl." On November 12, Bondarenko died.