CHISINAU, November 15. /TASS/. Moldovan police clashed with the opposition supporters in Varnita, a town near the unrecognized Transnistria republic, on Sunday.

A group of participants of the Transnistria conflict and some MPs tried to block the road to prevent access to the polling stations for Moldovan citizens from the left bank of the Dniester River (unrecognized Transnistria).