Voting begins in Moldova’s presidential runoff

CHISINAU, November 15. /TASS/. The runoff presidential election kicked off in Moldova on Sunday.

The voting began at 07:00 local time (08:00 Moscow Time).

Some 2,004 polling stations opened in the republic and another 139 ballot stations in 26 countries. In Russia, home to the majority of Moldovan migrants, 17 polling stations will be opened. The voting will be held in Moscow and the Moscow Region, St. Petersburg, Kostroma, Kursk, Lipetsk, Ryazan, Sochi, Surgut and Tula.

More than 2,600 observers were accredited by Moldova’s Central Election Commission, including from the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, the European Union, as well as Russia, the United States and other countries.

Over 6,000 police will ensure order during the election. They will be on duty outside the polling stations.

The voting takes place during a challenging epidemiological situation. Voters will be given face masks free of charge and their temperature will be measured. All polling stations will be equipped with sanitizers.

The ballot stations in Moldova will be closed at 21:00 (22:00 Moscow Time). The first preliminary results will be announced in an hour after the voting ends. The winner will be a candidate who secures the majority of votes.

On November 1, Moldova held the first round of presidential elections. According to the Central Election Commission, incumbent President Igor Dodon won 32.6% of votes (439,000) and leader of the pro-European opposition Party of Action and Solidarity Maia Sandu won 36.1% (487,000). The two candidates faced each other at the 2016 election, when Dodon was ahead of Sandu by 4.2 percentage points in the runoff.