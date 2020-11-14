New protest march starts in Minsk

MINSK, November 14. /TASS/. A new protest march started in Minsk, the Belarusian web portal Onliner reported on Saturday.

Women with flowers are gathering in various parts of the Belarusian capital to participate in the rally. Onliner reporters noticed women with flowers in the center of Minsk.

Law enforcers have cordoned off Victory and Independence Squares in the Belarusian capital, the web portal reported.

Mass protests have been taking place in Belarus for over three months since the republic’s presidential elections were held on August 9.

According to the final data of the Central Election Commission, incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko won 80.1% of the vote. Svetlana Tikhanovskaya who was considered as his key rival garnered 10.12% of the vote. However, she did not recognize the outcome of the polls and initiated setting up the Belarusian Opposition Coordination Council, which declared measures to provide for power transfer as its main goal.

The opposition urges to continue protests in the republic while the authorities are demanding that illegal actions be stopped.