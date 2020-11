BISHKEK, November 14. /TASS/. Acting Kyrgyz President, Prime Minister Sadyr Zhaparov has filed documents to the Central Election Commission for his registration as a candidate for the post of the head of state, the president’s press office reported on Saturday.

"Today, on November 14, Zhaparov submitted a package of documents to the Central Commission for Elections and Referendums of the Kyrgyz Republic for nominating his candidature for presidency," the press office said in a statement.