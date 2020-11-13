Lukashenko set to announce timeframe for constitution changes at all-Belarusian assembly

MINSK, November 13. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has said that he plans to announce draft amendments to the country’s constitution, including their timeframe, at the all-Belarusian people’s assembly.

"I plan to announce in detail at the all-Belarusian People’s Assembly how we will be moving on and under what conditions, including the adoption of the constitution and so on, the timeframe," Lukashenko said in an interview with foreign media outlets on Friday.

An excerpt of the interview was published by the Telegram channel Pool of the First, close to the presidential press office.

"Under no pressure or under no circumstances are we going to abandon people and walk out on them," he added.

When asked by a reporter from the Kazakh news agency Khabar about the transition of power in Belarus if the president decides to step down suddenly, Lukashenko answered, "I will not resign out of the blue."

"Just when it is needed, I will step down," he continued. "Why suddenly? What if it is dangerous?"

"I am not going to run anywhere and I will not flee," he said in conclusion.