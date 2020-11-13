Georgia reports over 3,400 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, new record high

TBILISI, November 13. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases in Georgia grew by 3,473 in the past 24 hours, this is the highest number since the start of the pandemic. The total number of infected people has reached 73,154, the government’s website on coronavirus spread reported Friday.

On Thursday, the authorities reported another 3,120 COVID-19 cases, while on November 11 Georgia confirmed 2,911 new cases.

Another 3,342 people recovered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 55,511 (75.88% of all infected people). A total of 3,413 people are undergoing treatment under medical supervision in special hotels, 102 patients more than a day earlier.

The coronavirus spread rate has stood at 1.09 over the past eight days. To date, 1.97% of the population, which equals 3,716,900 people, has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Thirty-seven COVID-19 patients died in the past 24 hours, the death has reached 636. Georgia has so far conducted 1,022,805 coronavirus tests, with 27.52% of its residents tested for the disease.