Africa’s coronavirus deaths surpass 46,000

PRETORIA, November 13. /TASS/. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Africa has reached 1,918,822 after 13,982 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, the eNCA TV channel reported on Friday, citing the World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Office for Africa.

The number of coronavirus-related fatalities went up by 333 in the past 24 hours to reach 46,282, while more than 1.6 million patients recovered.

The highest number of infections and deaths was recorded in South Africa - 742,394 and 20,011, respectively. Egypt reported 6,405 fatalities and 109,881 infections, while Morocco recorded 4,506 coronavirus-related deaths.

In Sub-Saharan Africa, Nigeria is ranked second after South Africa with 64,516 coronavirus infections and 1,162 fatalities, followed by Kenya (65,804 and 1,160).