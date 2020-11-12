Protest rally demanding Armenian PM resignation resumes in Yerevan

"Nikol Pashinyan, you should resign. Where does it happen that the quitter doesn’t leave? Leave, we are trying to save the fatherland," lawmaker from the Prosperous Armenia party Naira Zohrabyan said.

YEREVAN, November 12. /TASS/. Around 1,000 people demanding resignation of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan have resumed their rally in central Yerevan on Thursday, news portals are broadcasting the protest live.

Armenia has plunged into protests on November 10 as demonstrators demand that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan resign as they opposition politicians believe that Pashinyan "signed capitulation and ceded Nagorno-Karabakh to Azerbaijanis." On Thursday, the Armenian investigative service ordered to take 10 opposition figures under preliminary arrest, including leader of Prosperous Armenia Gagik Tsarukyan, Homeland party leader Artur Vanetsyan and Armenian Revolutionary Federation party representative Ishkhan Saghatelian.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27 with intense battles in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh starting from November 10. The Russian leader said the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides would maintain the positions that they had held and Russian peacekeepers would be deployed to the region. Besides, Baku and Yerevan must exchange prisoners and the bodies of those killed.

The Armenian Defense Ministry and the General Staff said Tuesday that the national armed forces will abide by the agreement, calling on the nation to refrain from actions that destabilize the situation in the country. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian said Tuesday that political consultations were underway to discuss the situation that emerged after the agreement was signed.