Another 2,132 COVID-19 cases confirmed in Armenia

YEREVAN, November 12. /TASS/. Armenia’s coronavirus cases grew by 2,132 in the past 24 hours reaching 112,680, the republic’s Ministry of Health said on Thursday.

"[Another] 2,132 COVID-19 cases were recorded in the past 24 hours, 1,794 patients recovered. The total number of recoveries has reached 70,130, while the number of infections has mounted to 112,680," its press service reported.

Armenia recorded 1,861 new cases a day earlier. Thirty-two COVID-19 patients died in hospitals in the past 24 hours, with the death toll climbing to 1,668.

Armenia has conducted 453,033 coronavirus tests since the start of the pandemic, including 4,583 tests in the past 24 hours. Some 3.7% of its population, which equals 2.9 million people, has been diagnosed with COVID-19.