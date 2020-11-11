Russian helicopter downing didn’t affect signing of Karabakh statement, says envoy

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. The signing of the statement on the end of hostilities in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh by the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia is not linked to the downing of the Russian Mi-24 helicopter, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu said Wednesday.

"No, I can definitely say that it is not like that. This is a tragic coincidence," he said when asked if the Russian Mi-24 helicopter incident accelerated the timing of the statement. The envoy added that a commission will be founded in Azerbaijan to investigate the incident. "Being the ambassador, I informed all necessary Russian organization that a probe is underway and the necessary measures will be taken," Bulbuloglu pointed out. "Now, the prosecutions [of Azerbaijan and Russia] are studying the details of this unpleasant incident."