Russian helicopter downing didn’t affect signing of Karabakh statement, says envoy

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. The signing of the statement on the end of hostilities in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh by the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia is not linked to the downing of the Russian Mi-24 helicopter, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu said Wednesday.
"No, I can definitely say that it is not like that. This is a tragic coincidence," he said when asked if the Russian Mi-24 helicopter incident accelerated the timing of the statement. The envoy added that a commission will be founded in Azerbaijan to investigate the incident. "Being the ambassador, I informed all necessary Russian organization that a probe is underway and the necessary measures will be taken," Bulbuloglu pointed out. "Now, the prosecutions [of Azerbaijan and Russia] are studying the details of this unpleasant incident."
A Russian Mi-24 helicopter was downed over Armenia near the border with Azerbaijan on Monday. Two crew members were killed and another one was injured. Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry later claimed responsibility for the crash, informing that its Armed Forces had downed the Russian helicopter by mistake and offered to pay damages.
Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27 with intense battles in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh starting from November 10. The Russian leader said the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides would maintain the positions that they had held and Russian peacekeepers would be deployed to the region. Besides, Baku and Yerevan must exchange prisoners and the bodies of those killed.