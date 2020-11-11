Armenia’s president, Catholics of All Armenians call for stability in the country

YEREVAN, November 11. /TASS/. Armenia’s President Armen Sarkisyan and Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II meet on Wednesday to issue a joint call addressed to their fellow citizens to support stability in the country, the press service of the presidential staff said.

"President Sarkisyan and Karekin II exchanged opinions of the current situation and ways of overcoming it. The trilateral statement on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was touched upon. It was noted that the development aroused our people’s serious concern. In this context the President and Catholicos called for maintaining stability in the country," the report runs.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev and Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on November 9 signed a joint statement on the cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh. Armenian Defense Ministry and General Staff officials on Tuesday vowed that the country’s armed forces would comply with the agreements and urged the people to refrain from any actions that might destabilize the situation in the country. Armenia’s President Armen Sarkisyan declared the beginning of political consultations on the current situation. In the meantime, thousands of protesters gathered in front of the parliament building in the capital Yerevan to press for Pashinyan’s resignation.