West limits resources needed by Syrian gov't to restore country, says Defense Ministry

DAMASCUS, November 11. /TASS/. Syria’s government is limited in resources needed to restore peaceful life and to return refugees, as the West artificially shores up this state of affairs, Mikhail Mizintsev, the chief of the Russian-Syrian inter-agency coordination center for the return of refugees and the chief of the National Centre for State Defense Control, said on Wednesday.

"Western countries and regional nations use invented excuses to refrain from joining meaningfully the process of the republic’s restoration by politicizing humanitarian assistance and continuing to channel money and to deliver humanitarian aid to the opposition-controlled areas," he said at the International Conference on the Return of Refugees to Syria.

According to Mizintsev, European countries allocate enormous resources for humanitarian programs for Middle Eastern refugees, which eventually helps them to stay permanently in host countries.

Apart from that, Mizintsev criticized the Western countries for fake news about Syria, which prevents many Syrians from returning to their homeland.

"Currently, according to rather conservative estimates, about 1.3 million Syrians from 15 countries voiced their intention to return to their homeland. However, Western media and non-government organizations intimidate refugees saying they will be repressed by the Syrian authorities, and also blame the governments of Syria’s neighboring countries for human rights violations and for the coercion of refugees to return to their pre-war homes," Mizintsev explained.

Moreover, he said that opponents of the legitimate Syrian government keep pushing the idea of launching a political process, contrary to the United Nations Security Council resolution of 2015.

Conference on refugees

The conference in Damascus has brought together delegations from 27 countries. Among them are delegations from Russia, China, Iran, Lebanon, the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Pakistan, along with representatives from the United Nations and 12 NGOs. The conference’s objective is to work out a program of practical steps to return over 6.5 Syrian refugees, most of whom are in neighboring countries, to their homeland.