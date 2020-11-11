Trump headquarters to challenge election results in Michigan

TASS, November 11. The campaign headquarters of the incumbent US President Donald Trump will file a new lawsuit in the Michigan court demanding not to confirm the voting results in the presidential election until it can be proved that all ballots processed in the state were filed legally, Trump campaignattorney Matt Morgan told reporters.

"We want to make sure that no vote tally includes fraudulently or unlawfully cast ballots," Trump campaign attorney Matt Morgan told reporters on a conference call," Reuters quoted Morgan as saying.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reminded the leaders of other countries earlier in an interview with Fox News that the vote count for the US presidential election has not yet been completed.

Though the vote count is still underway, major US media outlets project that the Democratic contender has presumptively won the presidential election. Both Fox News and Associated Press have put Biden over the top, beyond the needed 270 vote threshold. Trump is challenging the current outcome, claiming irregularities in the ballot processing in key swing states, and has filed lawsuits to fight his case in court.