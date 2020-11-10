EU’s top diplomat welcomes cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh

BRUSSELS, November 10./TASS/. A joint statement by the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh will stop deaths and may facilitate a comprehensive settlement in the region, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said in a statement circulated on Tuesday.

"I welcome the cessation of hostilities in and around Nagorno Karabakh. The Russian-brokered ceasefire that has been agreed on Monday between Armenia and Azerbaijan will help to prevent the further loss of life and is hopefully a first step towards a comprehensive settlement," the statement said.

"Negotiations will now need to ensure that any settlement is sustainable," the top diplomat said.

"The European Union continues to support the established, OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs led, format and stands ready to contribute to these efforts and to the implementation of agreements for a peaceful and prosperous development of the entire South Caucasus region," the statement stressed.

On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh starting from November 10. The Russian leader said the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides would maintain the positions that they had held and Russian peacekeepers would be deployed to the region. Besides, Baku and Yerevan must exchange prisoners and the bodies of those killed.