Armenian president starts consultations on settling Karabakh conflict

"Considering the deep concern of a considerable part of the people caused by the situation that has emerged and for the purpose of agreeing within the shortest time possible decisions arising from our agenda of protecting national interests, I am immediately initiating political consultations," the Armenian president said in a statement posted by the Armenpress news agency.

YEREVAN, November 10. /TASS/. Armenian President Armen Sarkisyan announced on Tuesday he was beginning consultations to discuss the situation after Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a deal with the presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan on ending the hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The Armenian president said he would set aside ten days for holding the consultations.

"I hope we will be able to formulate such a unity within the ten-day period that will allow me to believe that I have used all my possibilities for serving my country," the Armenian president said.

The Armenian president said he had learnt about the document signed on settling the Karabakh conflict from media reports.

"I learnt from the press that a statement had been signed with the presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan on ending the Karabakh war. I also learnt from the press about the terms of ending the war," Sarkisyan’s statement says.

"Regrettably, no consultations or discussions were held with me as the president of the Republic of Armenia on this document and I did not take part in any negotiations," the Armenian president said.

Settling the Karabakh conflict is an issue of nationwide significance and importance, the Armenian president stressed.

"Any steps and actions concerning the vital interests and rights of Armenia, Artsakh [the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic], the entire Armenian people, any decision and all the more so, the signing of any document must be the subject matter of all-embracing consultations and discussions," Sarkisyan said.

The issue of the fate of Nagorno-Karabakh must be resolved taking into account the national interests of the Armenian people and solely on the basis of a nationwide consensus," Sarkisyan stressed.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on November 9 on a full ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh. As the Russian leader said, Azerbaijani and Armenian forces will halt at their current positions while Russian peacekeepers will be deployed to the region.