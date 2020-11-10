Armenian Defense Ministry assures it will comply with Nagorno-Karabakh deal

TASS, November 10. The Armenian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday that it would abide by the terms of the Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire agreement.

"The Defense Ministry of the Republic of Armenia declares that as of 05:00 on November 10 the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia, along with the Russian Armed Forces, will abide by the terms of the trilateral agreement reached by Armenian Prime Minister [Nikol Pashinyan] and Presidents of Azerbaijan and Russia [Ilham Aliyev and Vladimir Putin] on ending the war in Nagorno-Karabakh," the ministry said in a statement posted on its website.

On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh since 00:00 Moscow Time on November 10. The Russian leader said the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides would remain on the positions they hold and Russian peacekeepers would be deployed to the region. Besides, Armenia and Azerbaijan should carry out the exchange of prisoners of war and the bodies of those killed.