YEREVAN, November 10. /TASS/. All instigators of protests in Yerevan early on Tuesday will be harshly punished, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in his address to the nation on his Facebook page.

"Some instigators in Yerevan were in Karabakh, but for some reason they left their positions and ran away from there. There is a general among them. I state officially that all instigators will be punished to the fullest extent of the law," Pashinyan said.