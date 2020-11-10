Armenian PM links decision on Karabakh deal to situation on the frontline

YEREVAN, November 10. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in his address to the nation on his Facebook page that the decision on ending the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was made judging by the situation on the frontline.

"We fought against terrorists, Azerbaijan and one of NATO’s best armies - Turkey," Pashinyan said. "We made the decision judging by the situation on the frontline. This decision was made based on the analysis of the military situation and the advice of people who knew better than anyone what the true situation is," the prime minister said.

Pashinyan said, all instigators of protests in Yerevan will be harshly punished. "Some instigators in Yerevan were in Karabakh, but for some reason they left their positions and ran away from there. There is a general among them. I state officially that all instigators will be punished to the fullest extent of the law," Pashinyan said.