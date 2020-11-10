Azerbaijani president highlights Russia’s special role in ironing out Karabakh conflict

TASS, November 10. Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev highlighted a special role of Russia and President Vladimir Putin in settling the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh.

"I would like to express gratitude to you, Vladimir [Putin] for your active participation in the settlement both in the previous years and especially during the hot phase of the conflict. The fact that today three leaders of the countries sign this document says about a special role of Russia in solving this conflict," the Azerbaijani leader said in a statement broadcast by AzTV.

He also expressed confidence that Russia would play an important role in normalizing relations between the two countries.