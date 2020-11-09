Belarusian Foreign Ministry declares two UK diplomats personae non gratae

MINSK, November 9. /TASS/. The Belarusian Foreign Ministry has made a decision to declare two diplomats of the UK Embassy personae non gratae, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Anatoly Glaz reported on Monday.

"On November 8, 2020, the Foreign Ministry of the Republic of Belarus due to activity not compatible with the status of a diplomatic agent, the status of a diplomat as well as with goals of stay in the Republic of Belarus made a decision to declare two diplomats of the Embassy of the United Kingdom personae non gratae," the spokesman told the ONT TV channel.