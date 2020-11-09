Azerbaijan takes control of tens of villages around Karabakh, Aliyev tweets

BAKU, November 9./TASS/. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev announced on Monday that the country's armed forces had taken control of a number of settlements and strategic heights in six areas around Nagorno-Karabakh. The president posted the message on his Twitter page.
