SCO’s activities unaffected by bilateral conflicts, says Russian envoy

MOSCOW, November 9. /TASS/. The clashes between India and China and the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict do not affect the activities of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Russian Special Presidential Envoy for SCO affairs and the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large Bakhtiyor Khakimov said at an online briefing on Monday.

"One could say unequivocally - they do not affect in any way," he said. "There is the core principle of the SCO’s activities - to avoid bringing bilateral differences to a common platform. That does not mean that we are indifferent. We remember everything, we keep a close eye [on developments], we are concerned, we empathize. We are in favor of finding common solutions, most importantly, by political means."

According to the Russian envoy, the SCO seeks not to harm its members and partners and act carefully "paying attention to the stance of a certain state." He stressed that the organization was ready to provide all kinds of assistance in overcoming conflicts only if the parties concerned expressed such a desire.

He recalled the position of the organization’s Secretary General Vladimir Norov who spoke in favor of resolving the Nagorno-Karabakh issue by peaceful means as soon as possible. "Regarding the Armenia-Azerbaijan situation, naturally, we proceed from the fact that these are SCO dialogue partners, these are two states that would like to become observers. Their application is also on the table, we pay attention to it," Khakimov added.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Both parties to the conflict have reported casualties, among them civilians.

Ceasefire agreements have been reached three times, but the hostilities continue, and the warring parties keep blaming each other for violating the truce.