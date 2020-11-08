Police again starts dispersing protesters in Tbilisi with eater cannons

TBILISI, November 9. /TASS/. Police officers have used water cannons for the second time to disperse protesters, opposing results of the recent general elections, near the Central Election Commission (CEC) office in Georgia’s Tbilisi, TASS reports.

Law enforcement officers were forced to pick up water cannons after the demonstrators destroyed parts of fencing and tried to storm the CEC building. Water cannons were first used on Sunday evening. Clashes with police ensued, however, the situation have calmed down as people are standing between the riot police and protesters to avert further escalation. Meanwhile, Executive Secretary of the ruling Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia political party Irakli Kobakhidze at a special briefing accused Niko Melia, leader of the opposition United National Movement party founded by former president Mikhail Saakashvili, of inciting the protests and unrest.

Protesters started gathering near the CEC office after a protest rally near the parliament building was over. Opposition leaders spoke at the rally to put forward an ultimatum to the authorities to sack CEC chair Tamar Zhvania. Since these demands were ignored, opposition supporters decided to march to the CEC.

According to the Interior Ministry, tensions heightened after protesters decided to breach iron barriers. The police were forced to use water cannons to break up protesters.

On October 31, Georgia held parliamentary elections as 48 parties and political blocs vied for 150 seats. After ballots from all voting stations were counted, the ruling Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia party gets 48.23% of the votes. All other parties that made it to the parliament refused to join the new convocation, slamming the elections as falsified.