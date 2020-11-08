Nearly 20 female protesters, including former Miss Belarus held in Minsk

MINSK, November 8. /TASS/. Belarusian riot police detained nearly 20 female participants of a protest march on Svoboda (Freedom) Square in downtown Minsk, a TASS correspondent reported from the site.

According to eyewitnesses, among them is Olga Khizhinkova, a Belarusian celebrity, who won the title of Miss Belarus 2008. All detained women were taken in police vans.

Security forces have cordoned off nearly the entire neighborhood near Victors Avenue, Melnikayte and Zaslavlskaya Streets and Masherov Avenue. Numerous groups of the March of People’s Power were spotted there, who have not yet formed a convoy for an organized demonstration.

According to Vesna unregistered human rights center, by now 134 participants of the protest have been detained in Minsk and two others in Lyakhovichy in the Brest Region.