Biden says will seek not to divide but unify society as US President

NEW YORK, November 8. /TASS/. President-elect Joe Biden intends to unify the society and restore America’s role in the world, he said in a speech in Wilmington, Delaware, on Saturday.

"The people of this nation have spoken. They have delivered us a clear victory," he said.

"I pledge to be a president who seeks not to divide but to unify, who doesn’t see red states and blue states, only the United States," Biden added.

Biden has also urged his supporters to put away harsh rhetoric.

"Now, let's give each other a chance. It's time to put away the harsh rhetoric, lower the temperature, see each other again, listen to each other again," he said in a speech in Wilmington, Delaware, on Saturday. "This is the time to heal in America," Biden added.