World leaders hurry to congratulate Biden

TASS, November 7. Congratulations started coming in from world leaders after Democratic nominee Joe Biden claimed victory in the presidential election on Saturday when the leading US media reported that he had garnered 270 electoral votes needed to win.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was the first among the world leaders to congratulate Biden. He wrote on Twitter, "I’m really looking forward to working together and building on that with you both."

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Chancellor Angela Merkel congratulated Biden, along with Foreign Minister Heiko Maas who said he would be delighted to cooperate with the new US Administration. Maas underscored that Berlin "want to invest in our cooperation for a new transatlantic beginning, a new deal."

French President Emmanuel Macron called on Biden and Harris "to work together," while British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pointed out that he was looking forward to "working closely together on our shared priorities, from climate change to trade and security."

Most European leaders rushed to congratulate Biden. Among them were Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin, Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, Polish President Andrzej Duda, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, Latvian President Egils Levits, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda and Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid, and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, along with others.

The heads of European bodies, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Parliament David Sassoli and President of the European Council Charles Michel sent their congratulations to the Democratic nominee.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg sent his congratulations via Twitter, while Argentina’s President Alberto Fernandez congratulated the Americans on "a record high turnout at the presidential election, which clearly manifests the people’s will."

In the meantime, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei wrote on Twitter, "Regardless of the outcome, one thing is absolutely clear, the definite political, civil, and moral decline of the US regime."

According to the projections of CNN, NBC, Fox News and the Associated Press, Biden garnered 270 electoral votes needed to defeat Republican Donald Trump.