Trump says "election is far from over" after media reports on Biden’s win

WASHINGTON, November 7. /TASS/. US Incumbent President Donald Trump said on Saturday after the US media projected that Democrat Joe Biden won the presidential election that he will not concede.

"We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don’t want the truth to be exposed. The simple fact is this election is far from over. Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor," he said in a statement released by his campaign.

Trump pointed out that on Monday his campaign would start prosecuting his case in court "to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated."

"The American People are entitled to an honest election: that means counting all legal ballots, and not counting any illegal ballots. This is the only way to ensure the public has full confidence in our election," he stressed.

The US leading media, including Fox News, called Biden president-elect.