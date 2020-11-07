Biden says he won presidential election

NEW YORK, November 7. /TASS/. Democrat Joe Biden claimed victory in the 2020 presidential election, he wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

"America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country. The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not. I will keep the faith that you have placed in me," he tweeted.

According to the projections of CNN, NBC, Fox News and the Associated Press, Biden garnered 270 electoral votes needed to defeat Republican Donald Trump.