Biden secures 270 electoral votes needed to win election - leading media

NEW YORK, November 7. /TASS/. Democratic nominee Joe Biden has garnered 270 electoral votes needed to defeat Republican US President Donald Trump in the presidential election, CNN, NBC, Fox News and the Associated Press projected on Saturday.

According to their estimates, Biden won Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes and now has a total of 273 electoral votes compared to Donald Trump’s 213 votes, according to CNN and NBC calculations.

Fox News says that Biden also won Nevada’s 6 votes. CNN named him US President-elect. The Associated Press reports that the Democratic nominee defeated Donald Trump.