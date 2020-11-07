Biden’s lead over Trump in Georgia rises by 7,000 votes - CNN

MOSCOW, November 7. /TASS/. Democratic presidential candidate Joseph Biden solidified his lead in the state of Georgia on Saturday. According to CNN, Biden's gap from the current US President Donald Trump, is currently over 7,200 votes.

Thus, after processing 99% of the ballots in the state, the Democratic candidate received 49.4% of the vote, while his opponent received 49.3%. Both candidates have already received over 2.4 mln votes in Georgia. By Friday evening, Biden's leadership in the state was over 4,300 votes.

Speaking on Friday in Wilmington, Delaware, Biden expressed confidence that he will win the presidential elections in the key US states of Pennsylvania and Georgia.

On November 3, American citizens headed to the polls to elect 435 representatives to the House, 35 senators out of 100 to the Senate, and the President and Vice President of the United States. The November race for the White House pits Democratic contender Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris against incumbent US President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence of the Republican Party. In addition, voters decided on 13 US state and territorial governorships, and numerous other local elections were held. The winner of the presidential race is still not known. According to estimates, made by major American TV channels, Joe Biden is in the lead. In order to win the US presidential race, a candidate needs 270 out of 538 electoral votes. Trump has filed lawsuits claiming irregularities in the battleground states of Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia and has demanded a recount in Wisconsin, which is bound to lead to a contested outcome.