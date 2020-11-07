Biden is almost 20,000 votes ahead of Trump in Pennsylvania, CNN reports

NEW YORK, November 7. /TASS/. Democrat Joe Biden is almost 20,000 votes ahead of his opponent, Republican Donald Trump, the incumbent US President, in Pennsylvania (20 electoral votes), CNN reported on processing 96% of ballots in the Keystone state.

According to CNN, by Friday evening Biden had already gained the support of 3,323,940 voters in Pennsylvania (49.5%), while Trump received 3,304,356 votes (49.2%). That means that the gap between the two candidates is already almost 20,000 votes.

Earlier, Biden beat Trump in the number of votes cast in his favor in Pennsylvania. Before that - since the start of the vote count - Trump had a lead in that state.

The winner of the election is yet to be determined in Nevada (6 votes), Georgia (16), North Carolina (15), Pennsylvania, Alaska (3).

According to Fox News and the Associated Press, Biden has won in Arizona (11), where he is ahead of Trump by about 38,000 votes. Other American media still avoid naming him the winner in this state. Trump is leading in North Carolina and Alaska.

Pennsylvania belongs to a relatively small number of battleground states. Trump and Biden spent a significant part of their time to campaigning in Pennsylvania, where Biden located his campaign headquarters. The Democratic candidate often draws attention to the fact that he was born in this state.

The victory in Pennsylvania gives the candidate 20 electoral votes out of the 270 required to become president. According to latest projections of Fox News and Associated Press, Biden has received 264 electoral votes so far, while Trump has 214 votes. CNN and number of other media outlets guarantee 253 electoral votes to Biden 253 and 213 to Trump.