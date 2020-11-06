Trump campaign says Biden’s victory projections false, claims violations in several states

The campaign believes that "improperly collected" ballots will be discovered during a vote recount in Georgia, which would make Trump a winner in the state.

"The elections are not over yet. The false projection of Joe Biden as the winner is based on results in four states that are far from final," campaign general counsel Matt Morgan said in a statement Friday.

WASHINGTON, November 6. /TASS/. Donald Trump’s campaign considers predictions of his Joe Biden victory in presidential elections to be wrong and claims that violations took place in a number of states.

Besides, the statement claims numerous violations in Nevada and Pennsylvania.

"There were many irregularities in Pennsylvania, including having election officials prevent our volunteer legal observers from having meaningful access to vote counting locations," Morgan said. "In Nevada, there appear to be thousands of individuals who improperly cast mail ballots. Finally, the President is on course to win Arizona outright, despite the irresponsible and erroneous ‘calling’ of the state for Biden by Fox News and the Associated Press."

"Biden is relying on these states for his phony claim on the White House, but once the election is final, President Trump will be re-elected," Morgan said.

On November 3, American citizens headed to the polls to elect 435 representatives to the House, 35 senators out of 100 to the Senate, and the President and Vice President of the United States. The November race for the White House pits Democratic contender Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris against incumbent US President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence of the Republican Party. In addition, voters decided on 13 US state and territorial governorships, and numerous other local elections were held. The winner of the presidential race is still not known. According to estimates, made by major American TV channels, Joe Biden is in the lead. In order to win the US presidential race, a candidate needs 270 out of 538 electoral votes. Trump has filed lawsuits claiming irregularities in the battleground states of Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia and has demanded a recount in Wisconsin, which is bound to lead to a contested outcome.