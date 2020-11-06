Baku says Armenian forces shelling Terter region

BAKU, November 6. /TASS/. Armenia’s Armed Forces has shelled several settlements in the country’s Terter region, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"Units of Armenian armed forces are shelling Gazyan, Gaynag, Gapanli and Husanli villages of Terter region," the defense ministry said in its Telegram channel. "Our army is taking retaliatory actions to suppress the enemy's firing points."

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The area experienced flare-ups of violence in the summer of 2014, in April 2016 and this past July. Azerbaijan and Armenia have imposed martial law and launched mobilization efforts. Both parties to the conflict have reported casualties, among them civilians. Three ceasefire agreements have been negotiated so far, but almost immediately both sides begin blaming each other for violating the truce.

The conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the highland region of Nagorno-Karabakh, a disputed territory that had been part of Azerbaijan before the Soviet Union break-up, but primarily populated by ethnic Armenians, broke out in February 1988 after the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region announced its withdrawal from the Azerbaijan Soviet Socialist Republic. In 1992-1994, tensions boiled over and exploded into large-scale military action for control over the enclave and seven adjacent territories after Azerbaijan lost control of them.