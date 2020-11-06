Expert expects coronavirus cases in Russia to continue rising for another week

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus cases in Russia will continue to rise for another week, the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing’s Central Research Institute of Epidemiology Deputy Director Alexander Gorelov told TASS.

"It is too early to talk about the pandemic’s peak. We are still going through the growth phase, but, fortunately, the growth is not exponential. Infections started to rise at different times in Russia’s regions so peak periods will vary by two to three depending on the region. We believe that cases will continue to increase for at least another week," he pointed out.