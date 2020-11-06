Daily growth in coronavirus cases in Poland surpasses 27,000

In total, starting from March 4, when the first coronavirus case was detected in the country, 493,765 people got infected, 7,287 died and 188,675 recovered. Over the past day, 445 deaths were recorded, of which 58 were directly related to the disease caused by the coronavirus and another 387 - to concomitant diseases.

About 19,400 patients with the coronavirus are currently housed in Polish hospitals, 1,703 of whom are connected to mechanical ventilation devices. More than 433,000 remain in quarantine. Temporary hospitals are being set up in Warsaw and other large cities. At the moment, the country has 29,000 beds for patients with coronavirus and 2,200 mechanical lung ventilators.

The pandemic regime announced by the authorities in Poland has been maintained since March. In connection with the exponential rise in infections that began in the fall, the Polish government decided to return the widespread mask regime and a number of other restrictions on shops, public transport and cultural institutions. Restaurants, cafes and bars are takeaway only. Schoolchildren switched to distance learning. Pensioners over 70 are urged to stay at home; volunteers deliver food for this category of citizens.

On Wednesday, the government decided to introduce a partial quarantine in the country, which mandated closing of cultural institutions and shops in malls, with the exception of food stores and drugstores. Citizens are advised to stay at home and work remotely. It is reported that if within 7-10 days these measures do not give the desired result and the incidence curve does not flatten, a nationwide quarantine with restrictions on movement will be introduced in Poland.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.