Only 1,900 votes currently separate Trump and Biden in Georgia — TV

NEW YORK, November 6. /TASS/. Only 1,900 votes are currently separating US President Donald Trump, who is in the lead, and his election rival Joseph Biden as the vote count continues in Georgia, CNN reported on Thursday.

The vote count still continues, with less than 20,000 ballots remaining to be processed. According to CNN data, with 99% of ballots counted, both Trump and Biden have approximately 49.4% of the vote.

Earlier on Thursday, Trump’s advantage over Biden in Georgia amounted to some 5,000 votes.

According to CNN sources, the incumbent president’s campaign office is set to demand a vote recount in this state if Trump loses there. The victory in Georgia will add 16 electoral votes to a candidate’s tally.

On November 3, American citizens headed to the polls to elect 435 representatives to the House, 35 senators out of 100 to the Senate, and the President and Vice President of the United States. The November race for the White House pits Democratic contender Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris against incumbent US President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence of the Republican Party.

In order to win the US presidential race, a candidate needs 270 out of 538 electoral votes. Trump has filed lawsuits claiming irregularities in the battleground states of Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia and has demanded a recount in Wisconsin, which is bound to lead to a contested outcome.

According to AP calculations, Trump has 214 electoral votes right now, while his Dem rival Joe Biden has 264.