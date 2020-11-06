{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
No one can take democracy away from Americans — Biden

The winner of the presidential race is still not known
Joseph Biden Carolyn Kaster/AP
Joseph Biden
© Carolyn Kaster/AP

NEW YORK, November 6. /TASS/. US presidential candidate Joseph Biden said on Thrusday no one can take democracy away from Americans.

"No one is going to take our democracy away from us," Biden said in a Twitter post. "Not now, not ever. America has come too far, fought too many battles, and endured too much to let that happen."

On November 3, American citizens headed to the polls to elect 435 representatives to the House, 35 senators out of 100 to the Senate, and the President and Vice President of the United States. The November race for the White House pits Democratic contender Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris against incumbent US President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence of the Republican Party

The winner of the presidential race is still not known. According to estimates, made by major American TV channels, Joe Biden is in the lead. In order to win the US presidential race, a candidate needs 270 out of 538 electoral votes. According to AP calculations, Trump has 214 electoral votes right now, while his Dem rival has 264.

