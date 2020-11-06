UN General Assembly to hold special session on COVID-19 on December 3-4

UNITED NATIONS, November 5. /TASS/. The UN General Assembly made a consensus decision on Thursday to carry out a special session on issues of tackling the COVID-19 pandemic, proposed by Azerbaijani President Ilkham Aliyev.

"I ask that you support this resolution and enable the General Assembly to move forward with purpose towards this critical Special Session on the 3rd and 4th of December," UN General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir said.

"As I have repeatedly stated, the urgency of this pandemic requires us to hold the Special Session as soon as possible," he continued. "Discussions will catalyze further actions on various aspects of the pandemic."

In turn, UN Secretary General Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric expressed hope that the event would give UN member states an opportunity to make progress together in tackling the virus in the long-term and the short-term perspective.

"We very much hope that this will be an opportunity for Member States to move forward together on facing the virus, both in the immediate term and in the longer term," he told reporters on Thursday. "I think one of the things the Secretary-General has expressed is a bit of frustration over the lack of coordinated approach to fighting the pandemic, whether it was initially on closures, whether it's on the vaccine or whether it's on long-term development challenges.

During his speech at the Nonalignment Movement online summit on May 4, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev put forward a proposal to hold a special session of the US General Assembly at the level of heads of states and governments in a videoconference format as an example of global solidarity in tackling the pandemic.

The proposal was unanimously agreed in New York by 120 Nonalignment Movement member-states.