Sixty-nine coronavirus patients die in Moscow in the past 24 hours — crisis center

MOSCOW, November 5./TASS/. Moscow reported 69 coronavirus fatalities in the past 24 hours, the city’s anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Thursday.

"Sixty-nine coronavirus-positive patients diagnosed with pneumonia have died in Moscow," it said, adding that the overall number of coronavirus fatalities in Moscow amounted to 7,140.

Moscow is the hardest hit by coronavirus among the Russian regions. Overall, the city reports 450,436 COVID-19 cases, with 5,255 recorded in the past 24 hours. As many as 329,201 patients have recovered.