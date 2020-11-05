Biden campaign calls Trump’s attempts to suspend ballot count "political theater"

NEW YORK, November 5. /TASS/. The Republicans’ attempts to suspend ballot count in for presidential elections are groundless and a "political theater," Dem campaign attorney Bob Bower said during a video conference, aired at the campaign website Thursday.

"The lawsuits are meritless," he underscored. - "All of this is intended to create a large cloud that, it is the hope of the Trump campaign, that nobody can see through. But it is not a very thick cloud. It’s not hard to see what they’re doing. We see through it. So will the courts, and so do election officials."