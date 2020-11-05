Joe Biden increases lead over Trump in Nevada to 1%

NEW YORK, November 5. /TASS/. US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden increased his lead over Donald Trump in swing state of Nevada to 1%, CNN reported Thursday after 87% of ballots are counted. Biden currently has 49.5% of votes in this state, while Trump secured 48.5%.

Winning in Nevada will provide a candidate with 6 electoral votes out of 270 required.

Democrats won in Nevada in all three recent presidential elections: in 2008, 2012 and 2016. In 2016, then-Dem candidate Hillary Clinton got 47.9% support, while Trump got 45.5%.