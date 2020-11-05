Biden wins in Nevada, gains 6 electoral voters - CNN.
Biden wins in Nevada, gains 6 electoral voters
Trump or Biden? US vote count offers no clue as to who will win the election
In more than half of US states each presidential hopeful is clinging to real chances for success after the polling stations closed
Russia’s merited figure skating Coach Tutberidze officially reunites with Medvedeva
The 20-year-old Russian figure skating star announced a decision in May 2018 to part with Tutberidze
Belarus’s Lukashenko underestimates seriousness of mass protests, expert says
According to the expert, the recent visit of Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) head Sergey Naryshkin to Minsk was a Moscow’s attempt to explain the real situation to the Belarusian leader
Retired MMA fighter McGregor says Russia’s Nurmagomedov is a ‘phenomenal grappler fighter’
On October 24, Khabib Nurmagomedov defeated Justin Gaethje of the United States during the UFC-254 tournament, defending his champion’s belt for the third time in a row
Biden gets 223 electoral votes, Trump garners 148, reports Fox News
A total of 270 electoral votes are needed to win the election
Lukashenko offers Macron mediation in ties with Muslims
The president of Belarus stressed that it is absolutely unacceptable to "interfere in the feelings of believers"
Russia’s new super-heavy rocket to outshine rivals by efficiency — Roscosmos chief
Under Russia’s federal targeted program, the first launch of the Yenisei super-heavy carrier rocket is due to take place in 2028
Russia to decide on resuming launches of rockets re-converted from ICBMs in 2020-2021
The decision will depend on two programs for creating two clusters of small-size satellites, for which Start-1 rockets are convenient launch vehicles, according to the chief designer of the Moscow Institute of Thermal Technology
Russia to complete rearming Strategic Missile Force with advanced Yars ICBMs by 2024
Six missile divisions have been rearmed with Yars mobile ICBMs in Russia by now
Press review: Trump campaigns down to the wire and Armenia requests Russian aid
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, November 2nd
Argentina to buy 15 mln doses of Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine — newspaper
First vaccines are expected to reach the country in December
Seven people could have been killed in a shooting in downtown Vienna
Several people could have opened fire
Trump points to ‘surprise ballot dump’ in states where he was leading
According to Fox News, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has taken a lead in the battleground states of Wisconsin and Michigan
Putin, Lukashenko hold phone talks - BelTA
No details of the conversation have been available yet
WHO hopes to distribute up to 2 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccine worldwide in 2021
Melita Vujnovic noted that it is still early to forecast when the world can return to its usual life
Moon mining rush: Russia to draw UN’s attention to US plans to grab lunar resources
US President Donald Trump signed an executive order in April, proclaiming Washington’s right to extract various metals and other mineral resources on the Moon, particularly within the late phases of the Artemis lunar program
Russian actress to head to ISS in 2021 to star in first feature film in space
Channel One will shortly announce a Russia-wide open contest, where the female protagonist will be selected
Suspect in Vienna shootings detained in Austria’s Linz
According to Kronen Zeitung newspaper, the man was taken by surprise and did not resist police officers
Russia’s top brass to get first Su-57 fifth-generation fighter in December
The deliveries of Su-57 fighters with the second-stage engine are set to begin in 2022
Russia offers condolences to Austria in view of terrorist act in Vienna - Foreign Ministry
The attack in Vienna was the terrorist act, Chancellor of Austria Sebastian Kurz said earlier
Russia to do everything possible to end conflict in South Caucasus, Putin says
Russian President was confident that the opposing sides could achieve their goals through negotiations
Snowden says he married his girlfriend Lindsay Mills in Russia — Guardian
In the interview, timed to coincide with the release of his book titled Permanent Record, Snowden said he and Mills, who later moved to him in Russia, married two years ago at a private ceremony
Russia’s fleet to receive ten new icebreakers by 2030
The move will reduce the average age of the icebreaker fleet from today's 37 years to 25 years, according to the transport minister
Russia’s upgraded Tu-160M strategic bomber performs debut flight with new engines
The flight proceeded at an altitude of 6 kilometers and lasted 2 hours and 20 minutes, according to the United Aircraft Corporation
Loss of sense of smell, taste observed in 75-80% of COVID-19 patients, experts say
Usually it lasts for 3-4 weeks
Solutions integrated in Russia’s Bulava sea-launched missile prove efficient — developer
The flight tests of the Bulava ballistic missile proceeded fairly well from the very beginning, the chief designer stressed
Press review: America goes to the polls in 2020 election and Karabakh leadership attacked
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, November 3
Putin talks Nagorno-Karabakh settlement with leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia
Russian President Vladimir Putin had phone calls on November 1 and November 2 correspondingly
Biden leads in Wisconsin, after 95% of ballots processed
By winning the state, Biden could enlist the support of at least 248 electoral votes
Belarus has no gas debts to Russia - PM
Belarus made the complete payment to Gazprom for gas deliveries in January - September 2020
Russia’s state arms exporter delivers military hardware worth $180 bln over 20 years
The geography of its sales includes 122 countries, according to the company's press office
Lavrov calls for honest dialogue with European Union
According to the top diplomat, Russia is not to blame for the current crisis in relations with the EU
Mass vaccination with Vector center’s coronavirus vaccine to begin in 2021
Post-registration trials phase of the EpiVacCorona vaccine will begin in November-December on 40,000 volunteers, according to the center's director general
Khabib Nurmagomedov opens up about father’s death for the first time
On July 3, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov died aged 57 due to coronavirus-related complications
Militants plan to attack Turkish positions in Syria’s Idlib, says Russian Defense Ministry
The Russian Center for Reconciliation calls on the commanders of illegal armed units to abandon armed provocations and join peaceful efforts to resolve the situation in the areas that they control
Dutch police confirms two apprehended at Utrecht train station
Previously, the police reported that train service has been suspended and all people have been evacuated from the train station over a suspicions situation
First Soyuz missile launch from Kourou scheduled for November 28
The Progress Rocket and Space Center disclosed that it had commenced preparations to the launch Monday
Belarus to get the bulk of oil supplies over pipeline from Russia - PM
The annual volume of Russian oil deliveries to Belarusian refineries is estimated at 18 -20 mln tonnes
