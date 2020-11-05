Any vote that came in after Election Day will not be counted, Trump tweets

"ANY VOTE THAT CAME IN AFTER ELECTION DAY WILL NOT BE COUNTED!" the incumbent US president said in a tweet, which Twitter then flagged as information that might be misleading.

"Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process," the administration wrote. However, one can view Trump’s tweet by clicking ‘View’.

On November 3, American citizens headed to the polls to elect 435 representatives to the House, 35 senators out of 100 to the Senate, and the President and Vice President of the United States. The November race for the White House pits Democratic contender Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris against incumbent US President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence of the Republican Party. In addition, voters decided on 13 US state and territorial governorships, and numerous other local elections were held. The winner of the presidential race is still not known. According to estimates, made by major American TV channels, Joe Biden is in the lead. In order to win the US presidential race, a candidate needs 270 out of 538 electoral votes. Trump has filed lawsuits claiming irregularities in the battleground states of Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia and has demanded a recount in Wisconsin, which is bound to lead to a contested outcome.