Biden launches presidential transition website

NEW YORK, November 5. /TASS/. US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's campaign has launched a presidential transition website.
According to a message published on the website, "votes are still being counted in several states around the country." "The transition team will continue preparing at full speed so that the Biden-Harris Administration can hit the ground running on Day One," the message adds.
According to Fox News, Biden has secured 264 electoral votes out of the 270 needed to win the presidential election, while incumbent President Donald Trump has received 214 votes.