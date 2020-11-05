Trump campaign may file lawsuits over vote counting in Arizona, Nevada - CNN

NEW YORK, November 5. /TASS/. The Trump campaign may file lawsuits over handling of ballots in Arizona and Nevada, CNN reported on Wednesday.

According to its sources, the campaign is counting on disputing the election results in some states as well as stall the vote counting. The final decision has not been made yet.

Earlier, the Trump campaign filed lawsuits to suspend the vote counting in Pennsylvania and Michigan and to reject late mail-in votes in Georgia. Additionally, the Trump campaign announced that it would request a recount in Wisconsin.

According to Fox News, Trump has already been supported by 214 votes while Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden received 264 votes. A candidate should garner 270 votes in order to win.

The vote count continues in Nevada (6 votes), Pennsylvania (20), Georgia (16), North Carolina (15), and Alaska (3). In Nevada, according to local election commissions, Biden is in the lead, Trump is ahead in other battleground states.